Veteran wrestler/coach Sarah Stock has signed with AEW.

AEW President Tony Khan came out tonight between the Dynamite Rampage tapings in Winnipeg, and announced that Stock has joined the company. He then introduced her to fans.

It was noted by PWInsider that Stock has signed on to work as a Coach/Producer. Her first night on the job with AEW was at tonight’s tapings in Winnipeg.

Stock began wrestling in 2002, and found success in AAA, CMLL, Japan, Shimmer, and TNA/Impact. She worked as a WWE Performance Center Guest Coach in April 2015, and that led to WWE hiring her to work full-time at the Performance Center as a Coach, beginning in September 2015. Stock was furloughed along with other COVID-19 budget cuts on April 15, 2020, then officially released on September 10.

Stock, who just turned 44 earlier this month, quit wrestling for the most part in 2015, but did return to CMLL for a special six-woman match in July 2022.

Below are a few photos of Khan and Stock at tonight’s taping:

Sarah Stock announced as a new coach/trainer to the crowd before Rampage taping. pic.twitter.com/nHQhOuLFmm — Jayce Naccarato (@JaySharknado) March 16, 2023

