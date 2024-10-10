Tony Khan is hyped for AEW’s debut on HBO Max in 2025.

During Wednesday’s media call to promote Saturday’s WrestleDream 2024 pay-per-view event, the AEW President commented on the plans for AEW Dynamite and Collision to stream live on the platform. He said,

“Some of these aspects [HBO Max deal] are yet to be rolled out and I would like to stay in lock-step in partnership with Warner Brothers Discovery about rolling out the information but it is exciting that when Max gets the PPV capabilities, which obviously it’s not set up for right now, we’ll be a big part of the PPV.”

He continued, “At the start of the year, Max will start carrying Dynamite and Collision [by simulcast] so I think that having live viewers on Max for wrestling is a huge, huge, huge opportunity and the library of shows we’ve built now that we’ve done over 260 episodes of Dynamite and had a great year-plus of Collision… it’s a really, really exciting proposition to have the streaming library on such a great service as Max.”