AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan continues to take shots at WWE in the wake of Vince McMahon’s controversial retirement.

WWE announced this week that new Executive Vice President of Talent Relations Triple H is also leading the WWE creative team. This announcement led to lots of optimism among WWE employees and fans, and a report on former WWE talents possibly being interested in returning. Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio today and said he’s “a little amused” at some of the reactions to the WWE changes.

“I think (the changes are) going to be really positive for the fans overall. I am a little amused that changes in the competition, people think it’s going to magically change the landscape,” Khan said.

Khan noted that he has seen a lot of narratives form on Twitter. It was reported earlier this week at this link how some former WWE talents and talents outside of WWE were now more open to working with the company. Khan addressed the idea that some wrestlers will return to WWE when their current contracts are up because Vince is no longer there.

“I have got people signed her for five years and people think that just because the CEO, Chairman, those head of creative, that those people changed in the competition, people I have five-year contracts with are going to magically switch teams? Good luck with that,” Khan said.

Khan pointed to how Adam Cole is signed through 2027 and how Malakai Black has almost 5 years left on his contract.

“Just because these guys had some success under a previous administration somewhere else, they are not magically going to be going anywhere. Those are two people I really like just as examples of people who have worked under that previous administration. I’m very amused by that. That’s a narrative I see so-called wrestling writers pushing every day. It’s pretty amusing,” Khan said.

Today’s comments come after Khan commented on Vince’s retirement shortly after it was announced last Friday. Those comments, seen at this link, led to significant criticism for the AEW/ROH owner.

ICYMI 👀 "People think just because…positions change in the competition, that people I have 5-year contracts with are just magically gonna switch teams? Good luck with that." – @TonyKhan on @BustedOpenRadio this morning w/ @davidlagreca1 @THETOMMYDREAMER @MickieJames 🔊@AEW pic.twitter.com/1rUa9MnMYa — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) July 27, 2022

