AEW President & CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter last night and issued a statement on the retirement of Lio Rush.

As noted, Rush announced his sudden retirement after suffering a shoulder injury during his debut at the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. He said he will fulfill his contractual obligations with NJPW once healed, but beyond that he is retiring. He also mentioned how AEW wanted to sign him to a contract. You can click here for his full statement. Khan said the news was unexpected.

“Lio Rush reached out to me today, and he shared that he’d planned to announce his retirement from pro wrestling tonight. While this news was unexpected, I’m glad that he’s made a choice that he’s confident will make him and his family happy. Lio is a great talent, and I enjoyed briefly working with him, and I absolutely wish him the best,” Khan wrote.

Stay tuned for more on Rush’s status. You can see Khan’s full statement below:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.