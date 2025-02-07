AEW President Tony Khan is living his best life these days.

Earlier this week, Shad Khan pulled up to the Super Bowl on a $360 million 400-foot yacht named Kismet.

The yacht features three pools spread out over six decks, four fireplaces, two fire pits, a spa featuring a hammam (Turkish bath), sauna and cryotherapy chamber. It also has a gym, basketball court and pickleball court, and a helipad.

While appearing on the “SportsGrid” podcast, Tony Khan was asked about the yacht. He said,

“It’s fantastic, that’s where I’m living. My father is a spectacular person and a great captain of industry and entrepreneur and American dream who came here with nothing and everything he’s been able to build up, it’s a real success story. Thanks to him we were able to do a lot of great things. I’m so blessed to be his son and he’s a great man. I’m also living with him on a boat.”

Dustin Rhodes is set to be in action of this week’s episode of AEW Collision. As of this writing, there’s no word on who he’ll be facing.

You can check out the updated lineup for this week’s edition of AEW Collision below:

* Undisputed Kingdom vs. Daniel Garcia & 2point0 vs. Shane Taylor Promotions

* Mark Briscoe vs. Kyle Fletcher

* Bandido vs. Bryan Keith

* Penelope Ford vs. Thunder Rosa

* Mariah May vs. TBA

* Dustin Rhodes vs. TBA

* Harley Cameron in concert

* Kazuchika Okada and Buddy Matthews face-to-face

Dustin Rhodes in Action This Saturday! ROH World Tag Team + 6-Man Champ @dustinrhodes faces @the_mjf next Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, but THIS SATURDAY The Natural will be In Action LIVE on TNT + MAX!

AEW on TV on Twitter shared the following compilation with the description, “Meet the stars of Puppy Bowl XXI and their AEW counterparts.”

Meet the stars of #PuppyBowlXXI and their @AEW counterparts Make the match in our bio & join teams Fluff & Ruff as they battle it SUNDAY on Puppy Bowl XXI at 2p E | 11a P on @AnimalPlanet, @discovery, @tbsnetwork, & @trutv. Stream on @discoveryplus & @streamonmax pic.twitter.com/o1cRXPgilg — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) February 6, 2025

AEW also shared this one on their main Twitter account promoting a Black History Month featured article on Shelton Benjamin of AEW Tag-Team Champions The Hurt Syndicate from the South Carolina Post And Courier.

Black Sports Legends of South Carolina: Shelton Benjamin https://t.co/ED5CQn2j6g via @postandcourier — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 6, 2025

AEW Women’s Champion Mariah May has been responding to posts on Twitter that feature “Timeless” Toni Storm’s spot-on performance as “The Glamour” Mariah May from her match against Queen Aminata on the February 5 episode of AEW Dynamite in Atlanta, GA. As noted, May vs. Storm battle for the AEW Women’s Championship at the upcoming AEW Grand Slam: Australia special event on February 15 in Brisbane, Australia.

she is disgusting https://t.co/TvUVMZBoaC — Mariah May ♡ (@MariahMayx) February 6, 2025

MJF and Dustin Rhodes have been going back-and-forth on social media since their heated promo battle on the February 5 episode of AEW Dynamite. Featured below is a compilation of posts shared by each on Twitter that take shots at the other ahead of their scheduled showdown on the AEW Dynamite taping scheduled for next Tuesday, February 11.

Dustin Rhodes. What a joke. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) February 6, 2025

His brother. My mentor. A guy who helped shape me early on in my career. Your old boss brainwashed you into believing we need to treat the fans like morons and pretend other Wrestling companies don’t exist You dumb ignorant bald grifting fuck. …respectfully. https://t.co/nHpgcUjnOO — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) February 6, 2025

Not everybody is going to like you in this life! Who cares?!? Start doing for yourself and become a little selfish! You matter! Be a stand alone bright light of taking care of yourself!!! Here on X, you may have a thousand people that love you and a handful that hate you. You… pic.twitter.com/u29Cl7HL08 — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) February 6, 2025

Fightful Select has learned that a top wrestling star is making a rare indie appearance.

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone will be working her first indie appearance in 13 years, as she’ll be appearing for House of Glory on March 15.

You can check out the official announcement below:

Mercedes Mone Comes To HOG on March 15 in NYC! First Indie Appearance Since 2012!

House of Glory officials have announced that AEW Women’s TBS Champion Mercedes Mone will headline the March 15 show at the NYC Arena. The event will stream live on TrillerTV+

The current AEW champion and former WWE champion, makes her first indie appearance since 2011! The CEO has set sights on one of the biggest wrestling promotions in the country now on Saturday March 15th.

Mercedes has won championships all over the world and now steps into the NYC Arena for the first time. What does she have planned? Who will she face? Stay tuned to HOG’s social media channels for more news in the coming weeks.

Tickets are on sale NOW at HOGWrestling.net. General admission starts at $30.

The NYC Arena is easily accessible via MTA, LIRR, and limited street parking is available. Located in Jamaica, Queens the venue has been home to HOG since 2014.