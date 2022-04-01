During his latest interview with Busted Open Radio AEW President and new ROH Owner Tony Khan revealed that Lord William Regal will be present at this evening’s ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view.

Khan states that Regal will be keeping a close eye on Wheeler Yuta, who will be challenging Josh Woods for the ROH Pure championship at this evening’s event.

