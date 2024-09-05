– MJF surfaced on social media after the All Out 2024 “go-home” episode of AEW Dynamite on September 4. The former AEW American Champion boasted about busting open Daniel Garcia ahead of their showdown this weekend in Chicago, Ill. “I got a taste of your blood,” MJF wrote. “I want more.”

Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page will now be an unsanctioned "Lights Out Steel Cage" match at All Out 2024 on September 7. The announcement was made after the 9/4 episode of AEW Dynamite went off the air. Swerve reacted to Hangman Page burning down his childhood home on X after the show, writing simply, "He's dead ….."

