– MJF surfaced on social media after the All Out 2024 “go-home” episode of AEW Dynamite on September 4. The former AEW American Champion boasted about busting open Daniel Garcia ahead of their showdown this weekend in Chicago, Ill. “I got a taste of your blood,” MJF wrote. “I want more.”
— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) September 5, 2024
– Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page will now be an unsanctioned “Lights Out Steel Cage” match at All Out 2024 on September 7. The announcement was made after the 9/4 episode of AEW Dynamite went off the air. Swerve reacted to Hangman Page burning down his childhood home on X after the show, writing simply, “He’s dead …..”
Hes dead….. pic.twitter.com/Y2wbho97O2
— The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) September 5, 2024
Swerve and Nana are slowly sadly walking to the back.
Justin Roberts says we can't end like that.
TK says the cage match is no longer sanctioned, it's a steel cage lights out match.
— luchablog (@luchablog) September 5, 2024
Hangman just set Swerve’s childhood home on fire!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!#HangmanAdamPage | @SwerveConfident pic.twitter.com/Do78okxA23
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 5, 2024