AEW President Tony Khan announced on social media that AEW Redemption will begin an hour earlier than the company’s recent pay-per-view events.

Instead of the traditional 8 p.m. Eastern start time, the pay-per-view on Sunday, July 26 will kick off at 7 p.m. Eastern, with the one-hour Buy In pre-show beginning at 6 p.m. Eastern.

Khan confirmed the schedule change on social media.

“Thank you all who watch AEW,” Khan wrote. “For our upcoming AEW Redemption ppv in Montreal on Sunday, July 26, I’ve moved the start time to one hour earlier than the tremendous recent AEW ppvs.”

Khan continued, “AEW Redemption Buy In @ 6e/3p Ppv @ 7e/4p! See you soon for Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite TOMORROW!”

The earlier start time marks a departure from AEW’s standard pay-per-view format and should allow the event to wrap up earlier for viewers watching live.