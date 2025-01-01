Saturday night’s are once again alright for fighting!

Heading into the New Year of 2025, AEW President Tony Khan surfaced on social media with an announcement regarding the official theme song for the company’s weekly AEW Collision show on TNT.

“Starting this Saturday, January 4, AEW Collision simulcasts Saturday’s on TNT and MAX,” Khan’s announcement on X began. “Our Christmas AEW Collision episode was our most viewers in a year and a half!”

Khan continued, announcing the popular Elton John “Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting” song will once again be the official theme for the weekly Saturday night prime time AEW on TNT program.

“Elton John: Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting is back for 2025,” Khan wrote. “See you for AEW Dynamite on TBS and MAX debut TONIGHT!”