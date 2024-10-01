Tony Khan has made one announcement and teased another for the special five-year anniversary episode of AEW Dynamite this week.

Ahead of Wednesday night’s milestone AEW Dynamite on TBS show from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, AEW President Tony Khan has surfaced on social media with some news.

The boss-man of All Elite Wrestling announced a special long overrun for the 10/2 episode, and also teased that he may have an announcement, presumed to be the new WBD television agreement, by the time the show begins.

“Tomorrow, Wed, 10/2/24, is the 5-Year Anniversary of the first ever AEW Wednesday Night Dynamite,” Khan wrote via X. “Thank you all! Tomorrow’s Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite Anniversary Show will have a significant overrun thanks to TBS Network!”

Khan added, “I may have another announcement by showtime TOMORROW.”

