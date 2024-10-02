Tony Khan is in a good mood today.

The AEW and ROH President is gearing up for the milestone AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary special episode tonight at 8/7c on TBS from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Ahead of the Wednesday night two-hour live prime time program this evening, the AEW boss-man updated fans on a special potential 30-minute overrun planned for the show.

“TONIGHT, to celebrate 5 years of Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite, TBS has given us our biggest overrun ever for tonight’s action, could be a half hour or more,” Khan announced.

He then dropped yet another tease for the announcement of the expected new, multi-layered AEW and WBD deal that will affect AEW Dynamite, AEW Collision and AEW pay-per-view events.

“That’s not the only announcement today,” Khan added. “I can’t wait to celebrate with all of you on TBS tonight!”

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary results coverage from Pittsburgh, PA.