Tony Khan made a big announcement regarding an AEW show on Sunday.

At the AEW double taping on December 22 for the December 25 episode of AEW Dynamite On 34th Street and December 27 episode of AEW Rampage, AEW President Tony Khan made a big announcement.

During the taping held at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York on 12/22, Khan announced that AEW will be taping the last episode of AEW Rampage “for the foreseeable future.”

The show, which airs on Friday, December 27, will be the final episode of the series, as the show is not planned to continue running heading into 2025.

