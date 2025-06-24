Tony Khan surfaced on social media on Tuesday to make an announcement regarding the biggest All Elite Wrestling event of the year.

The AEW President took to X this morning to reveal that there will be two Casino Gauntlet matches at AEW ALL IN: Texas next month — one for the men and one for the women.

“The Casino Gauntlet Match returns to AEW All In, July 12,” Khan’s announcement began. “All In 2025 will feature BOTH the Men’s Casino Gauntlet and the Women’s Casino Gauntlet!”

Khan continued, “The winning man and winning woman will both earn a future World Title shot!”

No participants have been announced for either match thus far. It is likely that competitors will begin to be announced starting tomorrow night, Wednesday, June 25, on AEW Dynamite.

AEW ALL IN: Texas is scheduled to take place on July 12, 2025 from Global Life Field in Arlington, Texas.