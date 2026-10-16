ROH Final Battle 2026 is officially set for December.

AEW and ROH President Tony Khan confirmed on Friday that this year’s Final Battle pay-per-view will take place on December 4 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas.

The announcement comes after online listings for the event surfaced earlier this week. Tickets will go on sale to the general public next Friday, October 23, at 10 a.m. Central time.

Khan took to social media to confirm the news ahead of Saturday’s AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view.

“Before AEW WrestleDream ppv live TOMORROW, we have big ppv news for December! ROH Final Battle will be in San Antonio on 12/4!” Khan wrote.

“After a tremendous ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, I can’t wait for Final Battle!”

The promotional poster for Final Battle features several current ROH champions, including ROH World Champion Bandido and ROH Women’s World Champion Athena. Mistico, Mascara Dorada, Lee Moriarty and Deonna Purrazzo are also featured.

No matches have been announced for the event as of this writing.

ROH Final Battle 2026 will stream live exclusively for HonorClub subscribers.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 12/4 for live ROH Final Battle 2026 Results coverage.