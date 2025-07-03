AEW ALL IN: Texas is going to be the biggest All Elite Wrestling show of 2025.

It also might be the single greatest AEW show ever.

That’s the mindset Tony Khan has.

The AEW President continues to make the media rounds to promote the big pay-per-view event scheduled for next weekend, and on Wednesday, he stopped by The Rich Eisen Show for an in-studio interview.

During the discussion, the AEW boss-man spoke about his high expectations for the special event in “The Lone Star State” next Saturday night, noting he believes it will be “our best show ever.”

“It’s going to be the greatest show in AEW history, I really believe,” Khan stated. “I can’t wait to go to Arlington, Texas. There is such a great history around Dallas and we’re going to put our stamp on it.”

Khan continued, “It’s our biggest show we’ve ever done in America. I think it’s going to be our best show ever.”

AEW ALL IN: Texas is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 12, 2025 from Global Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Make sure to join us here on 7/12 for live results coverage of the show.

