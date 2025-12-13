AEW Dark is making a surprise return.

But just for one night.

Ahead of today’s episode of AEW Collision from the Utilita Arena in Cardiff, Wales, AEW President Tony Khan addressed the live crowd and revealed that he personally asked Warner Bros. Discovery for permission to revive the series for a special holiday-season edition.

According to Khan, the request was granted.

“Because I love Cardiff so much I went to the great executives at Warner Bros. Discovery, the great company that powers the engine that makes AEW possible,” Khan said. “And I said to them, ‘Please, it’s a holiday season, for one night only, because there’s hardcore AEW fans in Cardiff this holiday season tonight I want to bring back, for one night only, AEW Dark!’”

The answer came quickly.

“And you know what they said?” Khan continued. “They said yes!”

Khan went on to confirm that the special AEW Dark taping will take place after Collision, which is currently being filmed at the arena.

A one-night throwback for the diehards.

AEW Dark originally launched on October 8, 2019, and ran until April 25, 2023, serving as a regular showcase for rising talent.

The show aired exclusively on AEW’s official YouTube channel during its run.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Collision Winter Is Coming Results 12/13/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

