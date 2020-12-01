As noted earlier, AEW President & CEO Tony Khan hosted a media call this afternoon to promote this week’s “Winter Is Coming” edition of Dynamite. Khan made some interesting comments on the status of Brodie Lee, the leader of The Dark Order.

Lee has not wrestled since losing the TNT Title to Cody Rhodes in the Dog Collar Match on the October 7 Dynamite show. It was reported in mid-November that Lee was dealing with some sort of minor injury, possibly to his ankle, but that was never confirmed.

Khan noted that he couldn’t comment on Lee “not being here” but he is excited to have Lee back with the company “soon,” he hopes.

Khan added that Lee is one of AEW’s top wrestlers, but there was no solid update provided on his status or when he will be back in action.

Stay tuned for more. Below are other highlights from the Khan call:

