A new match has been announced for tonight’s AEW Dynamite show, which is the go-home episode for Double Or Nothing, and AEW’s third anniversary celebration.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter this afternoon to announce Private Party vs. Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston for Dynamite. Chris Jericho and William Regal will be on commentary.

“TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite at the 3-Year Anniversary of #AEW’s Debut, LIVE @ 8pm ET/7pm ET on TBS, with BCC’s @bryandanielson injured last week, @JonMoxley will team with @MadKing1981 for the 1st time since September vs #PrivateParty, with @IAmJericho + @RealKingRegal on commentary!,” Khan wrote.

This match will offer the final build for Sunday’s Anarchy In The Arena match at Double Or Nothing, which will feature The Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Moxley, Kingston, Bryan Danielson, Santana and Ortiz.

Below is the updated line-up, along with Khan's tweet:

* AEW third anniversary celebration

* Go-home Dynamite build for Double Or Nothing

* We will hear from AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa

* CM Punk and AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page in-ring confrontation

* FTW Champion Ricky Starks vs. Swerve Strickland vs. AEW World Tag Team Champion Jungle Boy

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe vs. Kyle O’Reilly in the last semi-finals match for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament

* Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm in the next-to-last semi-finals match for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament

* Wardlow vs. Shawn Spears in a Steel Cage match with MJF as guest referee

* FTR defends the ROH World Tag Team Titles against Roppongi Vice

* Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Private Party with Chris Jericho and William Regal on commentary

