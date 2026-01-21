AEW President Tony Khan has surfaced on social media with a couple of newsworthy announcements.

FTR now has a clear path ahead, with their next AEW World Tag Team Championship defense officially locked in for later this month.

Jake Doyle and Mark Davis earned their title opportunity last week at AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage, where they outlasted three other teams in a four-way tag team match to become the new No. 1 contenders. Tensions escalated immediately afterward, as Doyle and Davis brawled with champions Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler following the bell.

AEW has since confirmed that FTR will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships against Doyle and Davis on the January 28, 2026 edition of Dynamite. The show will take place at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas, just outside of Austin.

Before that title clash, however, FTR has another test waiting.

The reigning champions are set to face newly signed AEW talents Alec Price and Jordan Oliver. Price and Oliver made headlines over the weekend after being publicly surprised with their AEW contracts by MJF during an independent wrestling event, instantly putting them on the radar of AEW fans.

AEW and Tony Khan officially confirmed the FTR vs. Price and Oliver matchup through a subsequent social media announcement.

One way or another, January is shaping up to be a busy month for the AEW World Tag Team Champions.

#AEWDynamite

Austin, TX

8/7c, TBS + HBO Max

NEXT WEDNESDAY 1/28 AEW World Tag Team Title

FTR vs @DUNKZILLADavis + @JakeSomething_ At Maximum Carnage, Davis + Doyle earned their shot!

In Austin, Texas, Dax + Cash aim to prove they're Tag Team Wrestling's Top Guys NEXT WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/El2e9ZE6rq — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 21, 2026