After AEW Dynamite went off the air on July 29 at the Masonic Temple Theater in Detroit, Michigan, AEW President Tony Khan came out and told “The Motor City” crowd he wants to bring a pay-per-view to the city.

Khan told them to let Little Caesars Arena know as it’s been hard locking in a weekend date there.

Interestingly enough, WWE booked the venue for last week’s episode of WWE Raw on July 20.

There were chants for a PPV several times across the 7/29 AEW taping.

As noted, before the show on 7/29, Tony Khan appeared on stage with Insane Clown Posse. ICP posted the footage on their official Instagram page with a caption reading, “ICP invades AEW.”

AEW returns to the Masonic Temple Theater tonight, July 30, for a special Thursday night episode of AEW Collision.

For those interested, you can check out a complete AEW Collision Preview For 7/30/2026, and make sure to join us here tonight for complete results of the show at WrestlingHeadlines.com.