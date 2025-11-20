AEW President Tony Khan spoke with the wrestling media on Thursday afternoon to promote Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view at the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. While the week has already seen Khan generate significant headlines thanks to his interview with Ariel Helwani, today’s call was lighter on major announcements—though it still featured several noteworthy updates on AEW, ROH, and partnerships abroad.

One of the bigger talking points concerned the future of Wrestle Dynasty, the Forbidden Door-style super-show that debuted earlier this year following Wrestle Kingdom. Khan confirmed that fans should not expect another installment this January, and added that a 2026 event is unlikely as well, even though the original show was considered a success.

He noted he’s “open to doing it again in the future,” but clarified that it’s not currently in AEW or NJPW’s immediate plans.

Khan also addressed the Continental Classic, saying he would have loved to announce the full field before Full Gear but wants to evaluate talent health in the hours after Saturday’s show. He emphasized how pleased he was with last year’s tournament, calling it stronger than the inaugural edition and praising the Classic’s early legacy.

He reminded listeners the company has only had to make a single injury-related change to the field since the tournament’s creation, noting, “Juice Robinson was the only replacement we’ve had to make.”

When asked about AEW’s long-term outlook amid ongoing speculation surrounding Warner Bros. Discovery, Khan urged caution in how the topic is discussed, pointing out that “it’s talking about people’s jobs.” Even so, he expressed firm confidence in the relationship and the company’s position.

“It feels like AEW is in an incredibly strong position,” Khan said, noting the promotion has continued to grow and integrate within WBD as both sides evolve. He said the support has been mutual and that he’s “very optimistic about where this is all going in the future.”

Another highlight was confirmation that fans will see another women’s Blood & Guts match. Khan said the first one “knocked it out of the park,” explaining that Warner Bros. Discovery was “so happy” with how it turned out. He praised the roster for the preparation that went into the match and added that he was relieved both the women’s and men’s versions avoided more serious injuries.

