Today AEW President Tony Khan held a call with the pro-wrestling media to hype up this Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view, which takes place from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Highlights from the call, including Khan praising Adam Page, discussing the Forbidden Door, women main eventing and women’s tag titles, can be found below.

-Khan praises current AEW world champion Adam “Hangman” Page. Calls him the best champion in wrestling.

-Despite rumors that ALL OUT would be held elsewhere Khan says that he really wants to keep that event in Chicago as an annual tradition.

-When asked about more women entering the Forbidden Door Khan says that he hopes to see more talent, men and women, come through from DDT Pro.

-Khan would be asked about women potentially main eventing a pay-per-view. He says that he’d always want the biggest match to close a show before citing how many times women have headlined a Dynamite, Rampage, or television special.

-Regarding the Owen Hart tournament…Khan says that he will make it an annual tradition that will always coincide with Double or Nothing. He does not give an answer when asked what the winners will receive, but does say that the Hart Family saw the prize and are pleased.

-Khan puts over Johnny Elite (fka John Morrisson) and says he is more interested in him now that he’s seen him in action on AEW programming.

-When asked about women’s tag titles Khan says he does have an interest in introducing them, but only when/if they make sense.

