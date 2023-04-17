Tony Khan meets the legendary Vladimir Abouzeide, also known as Vlad the Superfan.

The AEW President shared a photo of his encounter with Vlad on Twitter, later revealing that he learned about him many years ago at the very first wrestling event he attended when he was 8 years old. Khan adds that it was at that time that his fandom grew and he officially joined the IWC (Internet Wrestling Community).

Along with the photo Khan writes, “At age 8, on the first ppv I ever watched live, I saw a fan who seemed to be having such a great time at the live event. At age 12, I joined the IWC, and learned that his name is Vlad, + he’s a very nice guy. It was an honor to meet him in person. Thank you Vlad, you’re the man!”

At age 12, I joined the IWC, and learned that his name is Vlad, + he's a very nice guy. It was an honor to meet him in person. Thank you Vlad, you're the man!

Vlad is one of the most popular pro wrestling super fans of all time, so much so that WWE released a documentary about his journey from Haiti to the United States, and how he fell in love with the sport along the way. The doc, which was called “Superfan: The Story of Vladimir,” came out two years ago. You can check out a trailer for it below.