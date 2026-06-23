AEW President Tony Khan believes several of the company’s newer acquisitions have become integral pieces of the promotion’s future, recently highlighting four names he feels stand out among the roster’s younger generation.

Speaking with Q93, Khan was asked which talents he would consider the modern-day equivalent of AEW’s original “Four Pillars.” While noting that the answer is highly subjective and likely to vary from fan to fan, Khan pointed to Thekla, Kevin Knight, Kyle Fletcher, and Mercedes Mone as four wrestlers who have emerged as key figures since joining the company.

“Well, that’s a great question. It’s tricky because it’s somewhat in the eye of the beholder,” Khan said. “You know, you could ask 100 fans to pick four pillars and they might have 99 different answers. In this case, there are so many great young wrestlers. If I was to pick from a young group right now that has come in in recent years, I would say, of the new arrivals, you’d have Thekla, Kevin Knight, I think Kyle Fletcher, and looking up and down the roster, I mean, Mercedes Mone.

“Really, when I look at the AEW stars, we had a great roster at the very beginning and we’ve brought in great free agents as we’ve gone on that have come in in recent years. So those would be four great people that have come into AEW in recent years that are now very important in the company.”

The comments come as all four performers continue to occupy prominent positions within AEW programming.

Thekla and Knight currently hold championship gold, serving as AEW Women’s World Champion and TNT Champion, respectively. Fletcher is a former TNT and AEW World Trios Champion, while Mone previously held the TBS Championship and remains one of the company’s most heavily featured stars.

There is also a possibility that two of Khan’s selections could collide on one of AEW’s biggest stages of the year. If Thekla successfully defends the AEW Women’s World Championship against Starlight Kid at Forbidden Door and Mone defeats Maya World in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals, the results would pave the way for a potential championship showdown between Thekla and Mone at All In 2026.

The discussion naturally draws comparisons to AEW’s original Four Pillars concept, which emerged shortly after the promotion’s launch in 2019. At the time, MJF, Darby Allin, Jack Perry, and Sammy Guevara were widely recognized as the young core talents expected to help lead the company into the future.