AEW President Tony Khan was a recent guest on Busted Open Radio to hype up this Wednesday’s Blood and Guts Dynamite special, where Khan revealed his favorite WWE match of all time and talks about how often he rewatches the 2020 Revolution tag bout between the Young Bucks and the duo of Kenny Omega and Hangman Page. Highlights are below.

Says he rewatches the Young Bucks vs. Kenny Omega/Hangman Page tag match often:

Okay, there’s two matches I go back and watch every year. One is very recent; they’re completely different. One of them is Kenny Omega and Hangman Page vs. The Young Bucks, which to me is as good a tag match as I’ve seen.

His favorite WWE match:

The other is (Randy) Savage vs. (Ricky) Steamboat. I go back and watch it every year. They’re completely different; one has all the bells and whistles, one has less bells and whistles. They’re both perfect, one is my favorite tag team match, the other is my favorite singles match. So yeah; Hangman and Kenny vs. the Young Bucks and Savage and Steamboat.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)