Jon Moxley vowed that there would be a paradigm shift when he arrived on the scene in All Elite Wrestling fresh off of a several year run as Dean Ambrose in WWE.

And he delivered on that promise.

According to Tony Khan, he’s still delivering on it in spades to this day.

The AEW President appeared as a guest on The Masked Man Show for an in-depth interview promoting AEW Dynasty 2026 this Sunday, and during the discussion, the AEW boss-man offered extremely high praise for the leader of The Death Riders.

“Mox is definitely the ultimate snap count guy,” Khan began. “Mox is at every show, he always wants to wrestle. He’s so awesome. He’s such a great leader.”

Khan would go on to give an example of Moxley’s leadership being on display in recent weeks.

“After Mox wrestled Anthony Bowens, the advice he was giving him after the match for his future,” Khan said. “And then, we just shot for this weekend, Anthony Bowens vs. Rush, that’s going to be a great match on [Collision] Saturday. This was again right after Anthony Bowens came through the curtain.”

He continued, “And that’s not even one of his Death Riders. Like, the advice he gives to his Death Riders and his proteges is so brilliant. This isn’t even one of his students. It’s just him trying to help a guy he wrestled and give him insights. I’m listening to Mox’s insights, and he’s so brilliant.”

Tony Khan would also give praise to Mox for writing what he considers to be the best pro wrestling book ever written.

“I still think he wrote the greatest wrestling book anybody’s ever written,” he stated. “I think it’s just the best book, the ‘Mox’ book, it’s incredible. The things that come from his mind, they’re amazing. And his physical output is amazing.”

AEW Dynasty 2026 takes place this Sunday, April 12, live from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.