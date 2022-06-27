AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter and officially welcomed Claudio Castagnoli to the company roster following the Swiss-Superman’s debut at this evening’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view, where he defeated NJPW’s Zack Sabre Jr. after a very competitive and technical matchup.

Fightful Select had released a report earlier in the night saying that Claudio was likely to sign a long-term deal with AEW, with Khan’s tweet coming well after the show ended.

Welcome to the team, @ClaudioCSRO! Claudio Castagnoli is ALL ELITE! See you this Wednesday Night for #AEWDynamite #BloodAndGuts! Thank you to everyone all around the world who watched #ForbiddenDoor tonight! pic.twitter.com/dlzNwOwdoH — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 27, 2022

Several WWE superstars, including Becky Lynch, Xavier Woods, and former stars like Renee Paquette and Trinity Fatu (Naomi) reacted on Twitter to Claudio’s debut. Check out their reactions below.

