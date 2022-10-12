Renee Paquette is officially All Elite.

As expected, AEW President, CEO, General General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter this evening to announce that Paquette has signed with the company.

“Welcome to the team! @ReneePaquette is ALL ELITE! See you soon coming up at 8pm ET/7pm ET on @TBSNetwork TONIGHT!,” Khan wrote.

Paquette responded with, “Hi [wave emoji] missed you guys [kiss face emoji] LFG!!! [fist emoji]”

Paquette will join the AEW broadcast team during tonight’s Dynamite from Toronto.

It was reported earlier that WWE tried to get Paquette to return to the company for their recent commentary changes, but she turned them down. WWE sources expected that she denied the offer because she was headed to AEW. It was believed that she could debut as soon as tonight’s Dynamite from her hometown.

Paquette, who is married to AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, left WWE in August 2020 after signing with the company in October 2012. She has made a few special appearances since then. Paquette has hosted her “The Sessions” podcast since early 2021, and has co-hosted “Throwing Down with Renee and Miesha” with Miesha Tate on Sirius XM since September 2021. Paquette and Moxley welcomed their first child in June 2021.

Below are the full tweets from Khan and Paquette:

#AEWDynamite goes live soon at 8pm ET / 7pm CT https://t.co/5beicM4Zao — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 12, 2022

Hi 👋🏼 missed you guys 😘 LFG!!! 👊🏼 https://t.co/IpyjZnHAbq — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) October 12, 2022

