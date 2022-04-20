A joint AEW-ROH event could happen one day if it makes sense, according to Tony Khan, who owns both companies.

Khan appeared on the “My Mom’s Basement” podcast today and was asked about possibly doing Bryan Danielson vs. CM Punk in ROH. Khan said he’d like to see that match happen some day in AEW, but the ROH match could make sense down the line. He then commented on a possible supershow.

“I think we have a lot of great stars in AEW and a lot of great stars in Ring of Honor. There may come a day where it would makes sense that all the stars of AEW and all the stars of Ring of Honor come together as one and have a big event. We’ll see when that time is,” he said.

Khan corrected host Robbie Fox when he described movement between the two companies as “going down” to ROH. Khan preferred the term “laterally” and indicated that ROH will not be treated as a developmental brand for AEW, but as an equal of sorts.

ROH titles have been featured on AEW TV as of late, and Khan sees that as the best way to keep both the champions and their titles in the spotlight while they figure out the future of ROH TV. Khan said he’s still working on details for ROH TV distribution, but indicated that he has had “exciting conversations with WarnerMedia” about ROH. Regarding the ROH video library, Khan said he wants to incentivize ROH fans to watch morre content.

When asked about CM Punk’s public reaction to Khan buying ROH, Khan said Punk was one of the first people to know he was looking at making the purchase and that Punk’s “reaction in real life was more choked up than when he talked to the media.”

(H/T to F4W for the quotes)

