Could “The Forbidden Door” be opening in Japan in the future?

Tony Khan would like to see it.

At the AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 post-show media scrum late Sunday night / early Monday morning at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, the AEW President spoke about the possibility of having “The Forbidden Door” show in an international market.

“Forbidden Door, we built something really special, there are a lot of exciting possibilities,” Khan said. “That would be great for AEW and New Japan, and that could be an exciting next step, in addition to what we do at Forbidden Door, typically in America.”

Khan continued, “We could do Forbidden Door internationally, you never know. We have something special with Forbidden Door. We could do some more projects potentially. This was one of my all-time favorite Wrestle Kingdom shows. There are so many great wrestlers in New Japan and AEW. If AEW were to send a big crew to Japan, that would be really exciting. I would love that. That could be Forbidden Door, but it could be in addition to Forbidden Door.”

Check out the complete AEW Double Or Nothing 2024 post-show media scrum with Tony Khan and others via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.