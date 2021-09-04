During his appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Tony Khan spoke on how important it has been for AEW to be able to return to the road. Here’s what he had to say:

It’s been a long time since we’ve had a pay-per-view on the road. This is an incredible way to go back on the road with the biggest card we’ve ever put on pay-per-view, and then to go back on the road, I think it’s fun because we’ve been doing these shows in Jacksonville, the pay-per-views, and us literally doing these pre-shows together in Jacksonville for a long time. And now to be back on the road, to be out here around Chicago and have the return of CM Punk here in the Chicago area is amazing. It’s just been a whirlwind because the company’s never been hotter. It’s the best time in the history of AEW. Our TV’s on fire. We’ve had the number one show on cable on Wednesday with Dynamite, number one show on cable on Friday with Rampage. And that’s a real milestone for us to hit. The company has just been tracking so well. Dynamite has been on fire. The month of August, the launch of Rampage and the debut of CM Punk, his first appearance here, and then his first interview with you, Tony, it’s been a whirlwind. It’s so exciting, and I can’t imagine a better place to do it than here at All Out.