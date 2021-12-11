AEW President Tony Khan says he’s in an exclusive club of pro wrestling presidents with former WCW Senior Vice President Eric Bischoff and WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

Khan recently appeared on the “My Mom’s Basement” podcast with Robbie Fox, and talked about how he’d like to mend fences with Bischoff. An online feud of sorts broke out between the two in October after a back & forth in social and digital media.

“We haven’t talked in a while,” Khan said of Bischoff. “I probably should at some point [reach out] to Eric because we’re friends.”

Khan added that he understands Bischoff was taken aback by some of his recent comments. Bischoff, who has made special appearances for AEW, recently said he tried to call Khan but did not hear back. Bischoff has offered advice and suggestions, and criticism for AEW, on various platforms.

“WCW had their own buildings,” Khan said. “They ran all over the country and had domed stadiums, and nobody’s done anything like that in the live attendance world since. That’s one of the reasons I have so much respect for Eric Bischoff.”

Khan expressed his desire to have a relationship with Bischoff, and commented on how he feels they are a part of a very exclusive group of pro wrestling promoters.

“There’s only been three pro wrestling presidents in my lifetime that have had a big run and he’s one of them,” Khan said. “Vince McMahon’s one of them. And now, thanks to the great wrestling fans, now I’m one of them. And so there’s only three of us, so it’s important for us to have a good relationship.”

