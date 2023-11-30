Tony Khan once again gets asked about CM Punk.

The AEW President spoke with the New York Post to discuss the future of the promotion and what he has planned for 2024. During the chat, Joseph Staszewski wondered if Khan could mention some positive things that Punk did for the company as previous questions about the controversial superstar would usually lead Khan toward a “no comment” response. However, Khan this time did give an answer and credited Punk for some of AEW’s biggest moments.

The First Dance was an incredible moment in wrestling and was part of a very important time in AEW. All Out 2021, along with All In, are our biggest pay-per-views of all time and we’ve had a lot of great success as a company as a team and in some of the most exciting times, CM Punk has been a big part of that team.

The First Dance was an episode of AEW Rampage that featured the debut of CM Punk, his first appearance for a pro-wrestling company in seven years. Punk would go on to win the AEW world championship twice, but has since departed after a number of backstage incidents and issues with members of the roster. He has since returned to WWE.