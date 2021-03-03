During the AEW paid ad on Tuesday’s episode of Impact Wrestling, AEW President Tony Khan gave an assessment on the pro wrestling industry. This is where he said that Impact and NJPW are “one of us” and it’s “us against them.”
Schiavone and Khan ran down the card for Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. They also gave the latest lineup for Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view event.
