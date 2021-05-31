During the Double or Nothing post-show media scrum AEW President Tony Khan was asked about the status of Don Callis, who has been accompanying world champion Kenny Omega since he captured the title from Jon Moxley back in December. Khan states that Callis is a vital part to the AEW team, and will most likely be sticking around for years. Highlights are below.

Says Callis is an important member of the AEW team:

Don is a big part of our television. Don’s here every week, so Don is with us at AEW. He’s a part of the team as Kenny’s mouthpiece, Kenny’s advisor, and Kenny is on the show every week so Don is on the show every week, and every pay-per-view. As long as Kenny is the champion, Don is a huge part of AEW. Don is an important member of the team here every week.

Says that Callis will most likely be in AEW for years:

I mean, he’s been [helping behind-the-scenes]. He helps with Kenny’s segments, and he’s involved, and he’s a consultant backstage. I mean, that’s pretty much the same. He’s doing that here and there was a point where he’s been here every week. I think it makes sense. We’re doing TV now, we’re going back live in a few weeks, so he’s going to be here. We got Kenny against Jungle Boy in two weeks… Kenny is defending all the titles, he’s got the IMPACT Title, the AAA Title, and we’ll see but I think he’s going to be with Kenny wherever Kenny is. I think Kenny is signed here for years, so I think Don will be here for years, like it or not.

