AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with The Ringer’s Ian Douglass about the first time he laid eyes on current ROH World Champion Chris Jericho.

Khan previously talked about being a huge wrestling fan and e-wrestling booker as a teenager. It was around that time, while viewing the WAR promotion in Japan, that Khan first saw Jericho perform.

“The first time I saw Chris Jericho was in 1995 on a tape from July 7, 1995, against Último Dragón,” Khan recalled. “That’s a very famous match, and it introduced me to Chris Jericho. I understand that Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman also first saw Chris Jericho in that match. It’s a pretty significant match in his career.

“I then got really into ECW, too. ECW had a bit of everything. Dean Malenko and Eddie Guerrero were in a rivalry when I started watching it. Not long after I started watching ECW, a lot of the people started showing up in WCW. Dean Malenko, Chris Benoit, and Eddie Guerrero all turned up there. Then Rey Mysterio, Psicosis, and Juventud Guerrera also.”

