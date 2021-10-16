During his appearance on Wrasslin With Brandon Walker, Tony Khan spoke on how he approaches trying to manage the ever-growing AEW roster. Here’s what he had to say:

It’s a balance. We have these great stars and I think All Out was a perfect blend where you saw, whether it was Kenny vs. Christian, of course, CM Punk vs. Darby Allin, the Young Bucks vs. the Lucha Brothers in the steel cage. That was a great match, and for many people, that was their favorite match of the year and one of the selling points of the pay-per-view. We’ve had so many great wrestlers come into AEW and we started with a great roster, and now we’ve built more. And that’s important because we’ve launched Friday Night Rampage. Now with Friday Night Rampage on TNT, you need more stars across the company to have a second show.

