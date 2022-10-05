AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan recently spoke with Variety’s Joe Otterson to promote tonight’s Dynamite Third Anniversary episode, and while he would not comment on the All Out backstage incident as the investigation is still going on, he did reveal his thoughts on MJF.

Khan commented on how his current relationship with MJF is, and MJF’s role with the company.

“It’s very professional,” Khan said. “He’s been part of AEW from day one, and he’s one of the most important stars on our TV show.”

Khan continued and referred to MJF as the total package.

“Whether you love MJF or love to hate MJF, I think he’s one of the wrestlers who’s connected with the audience in recent years and made himself a star,” Khan said. “He’s also had the company behind him to help build him and support him. I think that he is the total package of everything it takes to be a successful pro wrestler. I think he has it all. He’s a really important part of AEW.”

MJF will open tonight’s Dynamite special with a singles match against Wheeler Yuta.

