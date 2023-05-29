Tony Khan opens up about his relationship with WWE Hall of Famer, Bill Goldberg.

Khan spoke about the former two-time WWE Universal Champion during last night’s post-Double or Nothing media scrum. The AEW President began by discussing his relationship with Goldberg and gives small details into the conversations they’ve had.

Yeah, I have talked to Bill. It wouldn’t be that unusual. I’ve talked to Bill when he’s not been under contract at times, and I have a good relationship with Bill. I have had a good conversation with him, but I’ve had a lot of great conversations with Bill. His family has done a lot of great things in Jacksonville, he’s related to the Wolfson family, who built the Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville. Bill is a great former football star, I worked in football, and it’s a big part of my life.

Khan adds that he and Goldberg have a ton of mutual friends thanks to their backgrounds in football, However, he tells the media that the conversations they have had are just between the two of them.

We have a lot in common and we have a lot of mutual friends, and I have a really good relationship with Bill. I like him a lot. As to what I’ve talked to him about, I would say that’s just between the two of us. It was a good chat. I like Bill a lot, he’s a great guy.

These quotes will certainly fuel speculation as to whether Goldberg will be doing a one-off with AEW somewhere down the line. Goldberg did say in recent interviews that he was thinking about doing a self-funded world tour. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)