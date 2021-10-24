During his interview with Z100, Tony Khan spoke on how AEW ended up working with American Top Team. Here’s what he had to say:

You know the way it happened is, I’ve never told the whole story before is about a year and a half, really a few months before the pandemic, at the beginning of 2020, I had dinner with [Jorge] Masvidal in Miami and we just talked business. We had a great talk. Then they told me that Dan’s, you know, American Top Team, Dan Lambert, have you heard of him? I was like, ‘Yeah, from IMPACT. He was Bobby Lashley’s manager in IMPACT. He did a really nice job.’ They said he’s a huge fan in real life, and that’s the deal is he’s like the biggest wrestling fan. I was like, ‘Oh, wow. Really? He’s pretty good, good personality. You know, I’d love to meet him sometime.’ They’re like, ‘Would you want to meet him right now?’ I was like, ‘Sure, come over and hang out.’ So he came over to where we’re having dinner. Fastest friends ever. Became really tight with Dan and he lived in Florida. Then through the pandemic, you know, we have a very small bubble of people and then we would have everybody who came to the shows at first before we let the fans in the outdoor seated bubble away from the wrestlers with like distancing and stuff. At first, it was really just a very small group of people. So Dan came in and took the COVID test and was with us in the bubble for a while and he, at one point, he brought a belt collection to show just for the historians because he has the world’s greatest wrestling belt collection. Just brought a few cool things. He has like Buddy Rogers belt. Like all this cool stuff.