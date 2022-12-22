AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan says he tries to be flexible when it comes to his wrestlers and their social media use.

Khan recently spoke with Scott Fishman of TV Insider and was asked where AEW stands on how talent uses social media, and the stance on talents entering into other business ventures that bring in revenue from platforms such as OnlyFans.

“I try to be flexible with the wrestlers and staff utilizing their personal social media,” Khan responded. “I certainly recognize they are leading their own lives the other five days of the week when they’re not wrestling. They are representing the company as great wrestlers of AEW, but they are also all independent people with separate lives. I try to give people that piece of mind.”

Khan continued and said he’s not trying to change everything AEW talents do in their own lives, but there’s a balance they’re looking for.

“That I’m not trying to be ‘Big Brother’ trying to change everything they do in their life,” he said. “It’s a balance. We just want people to promote AEW when they can and do their best to help us grow our wrestling business.”

