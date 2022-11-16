The live gate for Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view is approaching $1 million, according to a tweet made today by AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan.

Khan announced today that the gate is over $900,000, and approaching $1 million. Khan is rewarding the fan that puts them over $1 million with a Full Gear chair singed by everyone on the Full Gear card.

“As Full Gear approaches a $1 million live gate, we have a gift for the ticket buyer who puts us over a million: a Full Gear chair signed by everyone on the ppv! We’re over $900k, approaching 1 million now; don’t miss your chance to own a piece of history,” Khan wrote.

AEW reportedly had 10,665 Full Gear tickets distributed as of Monday afternoon, with a setup/capacity of 11,953.

The 2022 AEW Full Gear pay-per-view will take place this Saturday, November 19, from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. We will have full coverage here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, beginning at 7pm ET with the pre-show. Below is the current announced card, along with Khan’s full tweet:

AEW World Title Match

MJF vs. Jon Moxley (c)

AEW Interim Women’s World Title Match

Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

Swerve In Our Glory vs. The Acclaimed (c)

AEW TBS Title Match

Nyla Rose vs. Jade Cargill (c)

Fatal 4 Way for the ROH World Title

Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho (c)

AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals

Ethan Page or Bandido vs. Lance Archer or Ricky Starks or Brian Cage

Winner to receive title shot at Winter Is Coming.

Steel Cage Match

Luchasaurus vs. Jungle Boy

Saraya vs. Britt Baker

Sting and Darby Allin vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on AEW Full Gear.

