AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan says digital media has been a huge part of the company’s growth.

Khan recently spoke with John Chidley-Hill of The Canadian Press and talked about how important it was to have the online experience when AEW was first getting off the ground. It was noted that digital media is at the heart of AEW’s business model with two shows airing exclusively on YouTube – the Dark and Dark: Elevation shows.

“It’s been a huge part of our growth. I don’t think it was possible to launch AEW without the TV deal being originally in place at the time and that wouldn’t have been possible if we hadn’t had the online experience,” Khan said. “The more ways you can make your shows and wrestlers available to fans and create awareness of the product, that’s a good thing. For the hardcore fans, there’s tons of demand for more content than even what we already provide, which is a lot.”

Khan said the online shows are helpful for expanding beyond the United States since YouTube, podcasts and wrestler vlogs can be accessed worldwide.

