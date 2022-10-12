AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan recently spoke with Murtz Jaffer of The Toronto Star to promote tonight’s AEW debut in Canada with the live Dynamite from Toronto, Ontario. Khan said the Toronto debut is a huge milestone for everyone.

Khan also said AEW is the first real challenge to WWE that is running in Canada.

“For AEW and for wrestling fans, this debut in Toronto is a huge milestone,” Khan said. “WWE has run shows in Toronto and through Canada for decades but there has not been a challenge or promotion with the level of international TV penetration that AEW has with our great roster of wrestlers, our unmatched financial resources, and our international television partnerships in two decades.”

WWE has developed a strong buzz in recent months with the regime change, following the retirement of former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon in July. Khan said McMahon’s departure has not affected AEW’s day-to-day operations.

“There have been a lot of changes in pro wrestling this year,” Khan said. “I think AEW has pushed forward whether we’ve had to make changes internally or dealing with external changes in other promotions. AEW has built a great audience worldwide. We’re on in over 130 countries. We’re definitely keeping a close eye on changes in the world of wrestling outside of AEW but most of the focus is on what we’re doing ourselves.”

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more and be sure to join us for live Dynamite coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.