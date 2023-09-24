Tony Khan has massive praise for one of AEW’s top stars.

The company president spoke about Jon Moxley during a recent interview with Superstar Crossover. Khan calls the Death Rider one of best competitors in the world, and a great get for AEW.

Well, I think it’s one thing to say that Jon Moxley is one of the greatest wrestlers in the world and frankly, I think for AEW, it’s another thing for us that’s very true. Jon Moxley is one of the most important people ever in AEW and from the very beginning, he’s been one of our top stars.

Unfortunately, Moxley went down with a concussion at last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam and dropped the International Championship to Rey Fenix in the process. You can read about that here.

