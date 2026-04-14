Tony Khan is doubling down on what he believes works best.

Trusting himself.

The AEW President has never shied away from admitting that the company has experienced its share of creative ups and downs since launching in 2019.

In previous interviews, Khan acknowledged that one of the biggest challenges came from trying to balance too many voices in the creative process.

It’s a lesson he’s clearly taken to heart.

During a recent interview with KING 5 News (see video below), Khan reflected on how those experiences have reshaped his approach moving forward, making it clear that he’s taking a more focused and self-reliant direction when it comes to AEW’s creative vision.

“From now on… I will only trust my instincts,” Khan stated. “I will only execute the ideas that I believe in.”

A simple philosophy.

But one he believes in.