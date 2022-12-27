AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan recently appeared on the Grapsody podcast and defended one of the hottest topics in pro wrestling right now – the absence of Miro from AEW TV.

As we’ve noted, Miro has wrestled just four matches for AEW in 2022, and he’s said to be eager to return to action. For those who missed it, you can click here for a recent backstage report on Miro’s status and how he turned down creative plans pitched by AEW, and you can click here for Miro’s recent comments on waiting to make his AEW return.

In an update, Khan was asked about Miro’s status amid he and others complaining on social media. He pointed to how there are dozens of wrestlers that stay quiet when they aren’t being used, and how there are often various reasons for these absences.

“There are dozens of wrestlers featured throughout Dynamite and Rampage every week, and throughout those hours, you see a lot of names, but there’s also dozens of names in AEW you’re not seeing every week and sometimes they are silent about it,” Khan said. “Sometimes there’s a reason for that, somebody’s hurt, somebody’s working on a project, somebody’s being repackaged, or frankly, there’s just not enough slots in three hours. On other sports teams, you don’t really see it as much. It’s not really common in the NFL for the backup quarterback to blame the coach because he’s not playing. It’s not really common in the NBA for the backup point guard to blame the coach because he’s not getting minutes. I take it and I take it with a smile and I’ll keep taking it with a smile. It’s okay. I understand. Everybody wants to wrestle and everybody wants to do things and everybody is coming from a different perspective. So I don’t want to compare one person’s situation to another because it’s apples and oranges, but we have a lot of great wrestlers here and when they’re here and when we can get everybody involved, I love that.”

Miro’s wife, former WWE star CJ Perry (aka Lana), had people talking earlier this month with her comments on Rusev Day possibly returning to WWE.

When asked about Miro possibly returning to WWE, she told 92.7 WMAY, “Well, you know, it so happens that the Redeemer is fighting on some battlefields against a couple of Gods. Rusev Day will never die. It’s always going to be around, the kids are going to want to sing it and I’m sure it will make a return in WWE at some point. Rusev — well, whatever he shows [up] back in; whatever frickin’ name or gimmick or character he returns [as] at some point, in WWE is going to be iconic. You know, he, that’s the great thing about wrestling is it doesn’t matter what company you work for, what promotion, anything can happen. Let’s be honest, we know that everyone always returns back to WWE at some point.”

Below is Grapsody’s full interview with Khan:

