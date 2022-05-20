AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan says next Wednesday’s Double Or Nothing go-home edition of AEW Dynamite from the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas will be a special show.

In addition to Wednesday’s Dynamite being the final episode before Double Or Nothing, it will also mark the third anniversary of AEW being on-air. Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio today and was asked by co-host Mark Henry if there are any exciting things planned for the episode.

Khan responded and said absolutely, adding that Double Or Nothing will be one of the biggest nights in AEW history, if not the biggest.

“It’s going to be a great show,” Khan said. “Wednesday night, again, three years of AEW, leading up to what I think is going to be one of the biggest nights, if not the biggest night, in the history of the company – Double or Nothing 2022. Just such an amazing line-up on this show. So many big matches to look forward too. I’m really so excited.”

Below is the current line-up for next Wednesday’s go-home Dynamite:

* CM Punk and AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page in-ring confrontation

* FTW Champion Ricky Starks vs. Swerve Strickland vs. AEW World Tag Team Champion Jungle Boy

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe vs. Kyle O’Reilly in the final semi-finals match for The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament

* Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm in the next-to-last semi-finals match for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament

* Ruby Soho vs. winner of tonight’s Rampage quarter-finals match between Kris Statlander and Red Velvet in the last semi-finals match for The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament

* Wardlow vs. Shawn Spears in a Steel Cage match with MJF as guest referee

Below is the current official line-up for Double Or Nothing:

AEW World Title Match

CM Punk vs. “Hangman” Adam Page (c)

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Serena Deeb vs. Thunder Rosa (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Triple Threat

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks vs. Jurassic Express (c)

The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Finals

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly or ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe

The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Finals

Toni Storm or Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander or Ruby Soho

The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, Matt Menard) vs. Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson

The Buy-In Pre-show

Hook and Danhausen vs. Tony Nese and Mark Sterling

