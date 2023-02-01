AEW President Tony Khan has dismissed the comparisons to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Khan recently spoke with 98Rock 97.9 in Baltimore and commented on how some people compared him to McMahon.

“It’s a very different thing,” Khan said. “I consider myself almost as much of a device on the show as anything. I believe it’s important to have a person that makes the matches, and everyone knows that I own AEW and run the promotion.

“I think it makes a lot of sense to have someone on the show that is pushing against authority, but in this case is somebody who is widely hated and not fighting in the best interest of the promotion, because I always try to do everything that’s in the best interest of the wrestling fan and AEW, because that’s what I put first.”

