Tony Khan is a big fan of pro wrestling, and the Jean-Claude Van Damme cult-classic film “Timecop.”

Naturally, it is only a matter of time between these two things come together in some form-or-fashion on All Elite Wrestling (AEW) programming.

During an in-depth interview with Tim and Eli on the Battleground podcast, AEW President Tony Khan was asked about the possibility of a “Timecop Match” in AEW, with the hosts noting Khan’s reference to the film in the live arenas when things switch over from the live AEW Dynamite show to the AEW Rampage taping.

“I would love to do that,” Khan said of the idea. “That’s definitely in our future. We’ve definitely revitalized the popularity of a classic film.”

Khan continued, “Timecop is not just a cult classic, it’s also the biggest commercial success of Jean-Claude Van Damme’s career. The only $100 million movie Jean-Claude Van Damme ever did, and for good reason. It’s an excellent film and it applies sometimes to the world of wrestling when most of the shows are live, but sometimes you tape them, and you’re in two places at once.”

